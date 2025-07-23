QuidelOrtho to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that it will report its financial results for its second quarter 2025 ended June 29, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Following the release of financial results, QuidelOrtho will hold a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Interested parties can access the call from the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com. Presentation materials will also be posted to the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at the time of the call. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing 833-470-1428 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and entering Conference ID number 689337.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the event on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website under the "Events & Presentations" section.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic.

Building on its long history of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with global healthcare customers to advance diagnostics, where insights and solutions seamlessly connect, illuminating a clearer path for informed decisions.

