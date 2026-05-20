QuidelOrtho to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global leader of innovative in vitro diagnostics, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Tuesday, June 2, 2026



Members of QuidelOrtho's management team will participate in a presentation at 12:20 p.m. ET / 9:20 a.m. PT.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, June 3, 2026



Members of QuidelOrtho's management team will participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. ET / 5:10 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of QuidelOrtho's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact:



Juliet Cunningham



Vice President, Investor Relations



IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media Contact:



Stephanie Kleewein



Senior Corporate Communications and PR Manager



media@QuidelOrtho.com

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SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation