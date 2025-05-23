SUBSCRIBE
QuidelOrtho to Participate in Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 23, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Members of QuidelOrtho’s management team will participate in a presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, Thursday, June 5, 2025
Members of QuidelOrtho’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in-vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry, and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Juliet Cunningham
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media Contact:
D. Nikki Wheeler
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
media@QuidelOrtho.com

