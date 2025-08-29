QuidelOrtho to Participate in the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The Company's fireside chat will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of QuidelOrtho's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent in vitro diagnostics solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

By offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, QuidelOrtho brings fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic.

Building on its long history of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with global healthcare customers to advance diagnostics, where insights and solutions seamlessly connect, illuminating a clearer path for informed decisions.

