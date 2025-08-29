SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

QuidelOrtho to Participate in the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The Company's fireside chat will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of QuidelOrtho's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent in vitro diagnostics solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day. 

By offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, QuidelOrtho brings fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic.

Building on its long history of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with global healthcare customers to advance diagnostics, where insights and solutions seamlessly connect, illuminating a clearer path for informed decisions.

Investor Contact:

Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@quidelortho.com 

Media Contact:

D. Nikki Wheeler

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@quidelortho.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quidelortho-to-participate-in-the-baird-2025-global-healthcare-conference-302540601.html

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst