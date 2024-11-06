SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quell Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

London, UK – November 6, 2024 – Quell Therapeutics Ltd (“Quell”), a world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, announces that management will participate on a panel at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference being held November 11-13 in Boston, MA, USA and will be attending the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from November 19-21 in London, UK.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Panel: Immunology & Inflammation: Cutting-Edge Technologies Driving the Next Wave of Biotech Breakthroughs
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Quell’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during both conferences.

About Quell Therapeutics
Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aims to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering Foxp3 Phenotype Lock™ technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell’s lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases internally and in partnership with AstraZeneca. www.quell-tx.com.

Contacts

Luke Henry, Chief Business Officer
Quell Therapeutics
IR@quell-tx.com

Media: Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Sandi Greenwood
MEDiSTRAVA
Quell-Tx@Medistrava.com

Investors: Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong