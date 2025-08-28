Quell Therapeutics Establishes World-Class Scientific Advisory Board

London, UK – 27 August, 2025 – Quell Therapeutics Ltd (“Quell”), a pioneer in engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for people with immune-mediated diseases, announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB comprises globally recognized leaders in Treg cell biology, engineering and manufacturing, immunology, autoimmune diseases and organ transplantation, and has been created to provide scientific and clinical guidance to Quell as it builds and advances an industry leading portfolio of innovative CAR-Treg cell therapies.

“We are delighted to welcome such an exceptional group to our new Scientific Advisory Board. Their combined leading expertise in areas that are highly relevant to Quell will be invaluable as we enhance our T-regulatory cell therapy platform and advance our exciting pipeline,” said Iain McGill, CEO of Quell Therapeutics. “Bringing together this calibre of scientific insight and real-world experience is an important step for the Company and underscores our commitment to develop transformative treatments for people suffering with immune-mediated diseases.”

The SAB members are:

SAB Chair: Professor Sir Robert Lechler, PhD FRCP FRCPath FMedSci FKC

Non-Executive Director (NED) of NHS England, Co-Chair of the Board of SC1 London Life Sciences Innovation District, Chair of the Board of MiNA Therapeutics

Prof. Lechler is a globally respected clinical academic and transplant immunology expert whose leadership has shaped major institutions across science, medicine, and policy. He has held senior roles including President of the UK Academy of Medical Sciences, led King’s Health Partners, and continues to serve on multiple boards.

Professor Elmar Jaeckel, MD

Co-founder of Quell Therapeutics, Medical Director of the Toronto Liver Transplant Program and Medical Director of the Toronto Islet Transplant program “Immune Tolerance” at University of Toronto

Prof. Jaeckel is a leading expert in transplantation and immune tolerance, with deep clinical and research experience in organ and islet transplantation. He is a pioneer in developing tissue-specific CAR Tregs and co-founded Quell Therapeutics to advance these therapies for patients.

Professor Bruce L. Levine, PhD

Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy, University of Pennsylvania. Founding Director of the Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, UPenn

Prof. Levine is a world-renowned expert in cancer gene therapy and a pioneer in the development of CAR T cell therapies. He co-invented the first FDA-approved gene therapy for cancer (Kymriah) and has led groundbreaking clinical trials in cell and gene therapy.

Professor Megan K. Levings, PhD

Professor in the Department of Surgery and School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of British Columbia and BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute

Prof. Levings is an internationally recognized leader in human immunology and Treg biology, having helped define their therapeutic potential early in her career. Her pioneering work continues to advance Treg-based cell therapies and biomarker research in autoimmunity.

Professor Peter A. Merkel, MD, MPH

Chief of Rheumatology and Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of Pennsylvania

Prof. Merkel is an internationally recognized expert in vasculitis, scleroderma, and other systemic autoimmune diseases. His work focuses on developing new therapies for autoimmune diseases, clinical trial design and conduct, outcome measures, clinical and genetic epidemiology and biomarker discovery.

Dr. Dhavalkumar D. Patel, MD, PhD

Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Sana Biotechnology

Dr. Patel is a leading expert in autoimmunity, transplantation, and inflammation, with a distinguished career spanning academia and industry. He has a strong track record of advancing immunology-focused therapeutics from research through to regulatory approval in both biotech and large pharma environments.

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aims to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering Foxp3 Phenotype Lock™ technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell’s lead candidate QEL-001 is advancing in the Phase 1/2 LIBERATE clinical trial designed to investigate its ability to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing QEL-005, a pipeline-in-a-product for complex rheumatic diseases and, in partnership with AstraZeneca, QEL-002 for Type 1 Diabetes and QEL-003 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease. www.quell-tx.com.

