Quasar Medical Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Thailand

The new Chonburi facility increases global manufacturing capacity and strengthens regional supply chain capabilities for leading MedTech customers

CHONBURI, Thailand, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar Medical, a global leader in the manufacturing of interventional and minimally invasive medical devices, has announced the opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Chonburi, Thailand. This achievement represents a key milestone in the company's ongoing global growth and underscores its dedication to providing high-quality, scalable solutions to customers worldwide.

The new facility builds on Quasar's initial investment in Thailand, announced at the 2025 groundbreaking. It is now the company's third site in the country. Located in Chonburi, this facility strengthens Quasar's regional manufacturing presence in Asia and improves its capacity to support both global and local "in-region, for-region" production strategies.

Designed to support high-volume manufacturing and complex device assembly, the new facility offers advanced capabilities in catheter systems, micro-assembly, and finished device production. It is poised to be a key provider of scalable, cost-effective solutions, enhance supply chain resilience, and accelerate time-to-market for customers.

"Opening our new facility in Thailand reflects our commitment to scaling alongside our customers and investing in regions that enable long-term growth," said Alex Wallstein, CEO of Quasar Medical. "This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, complex medical devices at scale while enhancing supply chain flexibility. Thailand's strong manufacturing ecosystem and skilled workforce make it an ideal location to support the next phase of our global growth."

As demand for minimally invasive technologies grows, expanding manufacturing in Southeast Asia helps Quasar better serve OEM partners through localized production, shorter lead times, and increased flexibility. This new facility enhances the company's capacity to provide scalable, cost-effective solutions while maintaining quality.

By the end of 2026, the Thailand operation is projected to have approximately 1,200 staff members across manufacturing, engineering, quality, and operations. Before the official launch, Quasar held a traditional merit-making and Buddhist blessing ceremony, demonstrating its respect for local traditions and dedication to community involvement.

In addition to Quasar's existing network across Asia, North America, and Europe, the new site enhances the company's vertically integrated CDMO model, covering everything from design and development to commercialization. This continuous investment underscores Quasar's dedication to providing innovative medical device solutions that OEMs rely on.

Media contact:



Krista Reske



Associate Director, Marketing



marketingpr@quasar-med.com



www.quasarmedical.com

Quasar Medical is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) delivering end-to-end solutions for interventional and minimally invasive medical devices. With a growing network of global facilities and over 4,500 employees across Asia, North America, and Europe, Quasar specializes in catheter systems, balloon technologies, micro-EM sensors, and complex assemblies. The company provides fully integrated solutions spanning design, prototyping, and scalable manufacturing, enabling cost-effective production and unmatched speed-to-market. Quasar operates under ISO 13485:2016 and cGMP standards, serving leading medical device OEMs worldwide. For more information, visit www.quasarmedical.com

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SOURCE Quasar Medical