Quantum-Si’s Customers and Researchers to Showcase Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ at AGBT 2025

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, and several distinguished researchers will be presenting new research and applications at the 2025 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting February 23-26th.
Quantum-Si, the pioneer in Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS™) will feature groundbreaking research through one company-led poster and two customer-led posters highlighting the transformative capabilities of NGPS in multi-omics research and drug discovery.
Scientific Posters Highlighting NGPS Innovation
Beyond the genome: Advancing our understanding of the proteome with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™
- Presenter: Meredith Carpenter, Ph.D., Head of Scientific Affairs, Quantum-Si
- Introduces how NGPS offers an integrated understanding of cellular processes by detecting changes at the protein level (such as post-translational modifications, or PTMs) that cannot be captured by genomics data alone.
- February 25th, Poster 412
Integrating long-read RNAseq and Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ to explore proteoform variability
- Presenter: Gloria Sheynkman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of Virginia
- Demonstrates the integration of long-read RNA sequencing to capture transcript isoforms, combined with the benchtop instrument Platinum™ to produce single-molecule peptide sequencing data.
- February 25th Poster 476
Identifying Protein Binding Partners at the Bench Using Quantum-Si
- Presenter: Winston Timp, Ph.D., Associate Professor, BioMedical Engineering and Molecular Biology and Genetics, Johns Hopkins University
- Demonstrates how NGPS enables direct peptide sequencing to identify protein partners regulated by genomic, epigenomic, or splicing variation, offering a rapid and cost-effective alternative to legacy technologies.
- February 24th, Poster 465
