Quantum-Si to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

October 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 8:00 AM ET.


Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Doug Farrell, VP, Investor Relations
ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact
Katherine Atkinson, SVP of Commercial Marketing
media@quantum-si.com

