Quantum-Si to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investment conferences.
Jeff Hawkins, Quantum-Si’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13th, at 8:45 AM PT.
On Thursday, November 21st at 8:00 AM ET, Mr. Hawkins will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Medtech, Diagnostics & Services Forum in New York City.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors” section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
