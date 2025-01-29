Quantum-Si and IDEX Health & Science to Partner on Optics Module for Proteus™ Instrument

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, and IDEX Health & Science, LLC., today announced they will partner on the development and manufacturing of the optics module for Quantum-Si’s novel proteomics platform, Proteus™.





IDEX Health & Science, LLC is the global leader in life science optics, fluidics and microfluidics, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with strategic partnerships, breakthrough solutions, and proven expertise. Through the Melles Griot and Semrock product lines, IDEX Health & Science offers the broadest and most complete solution to support customer optical needs. From stand-alone lasers, optics, optical filter components, and pre-aligned optics and photonics modules, to R&D and design capabilities, through to scalable manufacturing capabilities in an ISO9001 facility. In this partnership, IDEX Health & Science will support the design and development of the Proteus optics module and serve as the manufacturer.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with IDEX Health & Science and leverage their industry leading expertise in the development and manufacturing of complex optical systems for life sciences instrumentation,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “Being able to have IDEX Health & Science’s unique experience and world class technical team involved in the Proteus instrument program at this key phase of development, further increases our confidence in delivering this novel platform to market by the second half of 2026.”

“IDEX Health & Science is excited to partner with Quantum-Si in the development of their innovative proteomics platform,” said Carlos Sevilla, Vice President and General Manager of Life Science Optics at IDEX Health & Science. “As the world leader in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge optical, laser, and photonics components and systems, we collaborate closely with our customers to accelerate their scientific advancements. From initial design to final manufacturing, we effectively mitigate risks associated with timelines and critical product launches. By collaborating with the Quantum-Si team in developing their new proteomics platform we aim to further empower breakthroughs in drug discovery, diagnostics, and human health.”

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instruments enable Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway and its financial guidance for the full year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts



Investor Contact

Jeff Keyes

Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact

Katherine Atkinson

SVP, Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com