Quanterix To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results.

Quanterix will issue a press release regarding its first quarter 2026 financial results prior to the conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the market closes. The press release will be posted on the Quanterix website at http://www.quanterix.com/.

In conjunction with this announcement, the Company will host a conference call on May 6, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. The dial-in number for USA & Canada is Toll-Free (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and the conference ID is 8523507.

Interested investors can also listen to the live webcast from the Event Details page in the Investors section of the Quanterix website at https://ir.quanterix.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,300 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,439 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations

Joshua Young

ir@quanterix.com