Quanterix to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that its executive leadership team will present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 12th, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Quanterix will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Webcast Information

The live webcast presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.quanterix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period following the conference.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With more than 3,600 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,396 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media:

Marissa Klaassen

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations:

Joshua Young

ir@quanterix.com