Quanterix Names Dr. Yuri Fesko Chief Medical Officer

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced that accomplished physician executive Dr. Yuri Fesko has been appointed Chief Medical Officer of the company. In this new role, he will provide medical and clinical leadership across Quanterix, partnering closely with the company’s Diagnostics, Scientific, R&D, Regulatory, and Commercial teams, to advance Quanterix’s innovative technologies and applications.

“As we prepare for the broader market launch of our Lucent AD® Complete five biomarker test for Alzheimer’s Disease, we welcome Dr. Yuri Fesko to Quanterix in an important new role to support our efforts to efficiently scale our expansion in diagnostics,” said Everett Cunningham, President & CEO of Quanterix. “Yuri’s deep experience in clinical affairs at a large, well-known diagnostics company, especially his expertise in precision medicine, will provide us with an exceptional resource as we accelerate the launch of our industry-leading Lucent AD Complete test and advance the IVD filing for our HD-X instrument. His ability to work at the intersection of medicine, diagnostics, analytics, and business strategy will be especially valuable as we continue to build our Diagnostics business and expand the clinical impact of Quanterix’s technologies.”

Dr. Fesko most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Quest Diagnostics, where he oversaw Medical Affairs, Clinical Development, Analytics, and Public Health, providing medical and analytical leadership across the organization. He served as the medical lead supporting Quality and Regulatory functions and provided senior-level medical leadership for pathology and dermatopathology.

Throughout his career, Dr. Fesko has built deep expertise in developing and implementing precision medicine strategies for advanced diagnostics, with particular experience across oncology, metabolic disease, neurology, and consumer health. He has partnered extensively with health systems, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and physician organizations to integrate precision diagnostics into clinical practice and clinical trials. He also brings significant experience supporting FDA submissions, clinical development, companion diagnostic strategies, and reimbursement planning for advanced diagnostic technologies.

He holds Bachelors and Doctor of Medicine degrees from Case Western Reserve University and held a Fellowship at University Hospitals of Cleveland. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology. He will be based at Quanterix’s Billerica, MA headquarters.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature or do not relate to current facts are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the acceleration of the launch of Quanterix’s Lucent AD Complete test and advancement of its IVD filing for the HD-X instrument, and the building of the Diagnostics business and expansion of the clinical impact of Quanterix’s technologies. Words and phrases such as “may,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “is likely,” “look ahead,” “look forward,” “believes,” “will,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,” “potential,” “possible” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following possibilities with respect to Quanterix’s future business, operations, strategy and financial performance: risks related to the impact of changes in U.S. government policies, including impacts of tariffs and reductions in federal research funding; risks associated with the anticipated timing for launch of, and features of, Quanterix’s next-generation instruments to upgrade its existing platforms; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to improve existing diagnostics and develop new diagnostic tests and tools; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to successfully penetrate the diagnostics market; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to retain and expand its customer base and achieve sufficient market acceptance of its products; risks related to the ability of Quanterix’s contract manufacturers and suppliers to reliably and consistently manufacture and supply our instruments; risks that Quanterix may fail to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of its recent acquisitions of Emission, Inc. and Akoya Biosciences Inc.; risks that Quanterix’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing could be incorrect; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and risks related to defects or other quality issues in Quanterix’s products that could lead to unforeseen costs, product recalls, adverse regulatory actions, negative publicity and litigation. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the periodic reports filed by Quanterix with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Quanterix’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Quanterix anticipates. Quanterix cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Quanterix does not assume any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

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