Quanterix Highlights Compelling Benefits of Akoya Biosciences Acquisition

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) (“Quanterix” or the “Company”), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, today reiterated the strategic and financial benefits of its proposed acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, which will create the first integrated solution for ultra-sensitive detection of blood- and tissue-based protein biomarkers. Quanterix issued the following statement:

Quanterix’s proposed acquisition of Akoya is the result of a rigorous and thorough Board evaluation consistent with its commitment to position the Company for long-term growth. With enhanced scale and a strengthened financial foundation, Quanterix will accelerate the execution of its strategic plan and deliver significant value to shareholders:

Expanded Addressable Market. The addition of Akoya’s cutting-edge spatial biology capabilities will unlock a high-growth $5 billion serviceable addressable market across neurology, immunology and oncology, with an additional $10 billion market opportunity in Alzheimer’s Disease diagnostics. By combining Quanterix’s leading position in ultrasensitive detection of proteins in blood and Akoya’s leading position in biomarker detection in tissue, Quanterix will be uniquely positioned to speed up development of new liquid biopsy tests, a market which it believes will surpass that of all other diagnostic tests combined.

Synergy Generation: With extensive diligence and deep familiarity with Akoya’s platform, Quanterix has clear line of sight to capture approximately $40 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2026, $20 million of which is expected to be realized within the first year following close.

Enhanced Scale and Profitability: With expected positive free cash flow in 2026 and continued strong double-digit organic revenue growth, Quanterix expects the transaction will allow it to multiply its revenue to approximately $1 billion with EBIT margins of approximately 15% within five years following close.

Kent Lake Nominations

Quanterix confirmed that Kent Lake PR LLC (“Kent Lake”) has submitted notice nominating three candidates to stand for election to the Quanterix Board of Directors at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company welcomes engagement with its shareholders and has attempted to engage constructively with Kent Lake and will continue to do so. Kent Lake’s recent statements, however, contain significantly flawed financial assumptions, factually inaccurate information and fail to recognize the compelling and strategically necessary rationale of the transaction. Kent Lake’s director nominations are a clear attempt to obfuscate the long-term value creation opportunity the acquisition of Akoya presents.

The Quanterix Board has been built thoughtfully to ensure that it is composed of directors with outstanding track records and the right mix of skillsets to successfully oversee the Company’s strategic plan, which includes deep expertise across the life sciences industry with a particular focus on diagnostics, as well as commercial strategy, strategic planning, corporate governance and capital markets experience.

The Quanterix Board will evaluate Kent Lake’s nomination notice and present its recommendation with respect to the election of directors in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting. The date of the 2025 Annual Meeting has not yet been announced. Quanterix shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the election of directors at this time.

Quanterix and Akoya are progressing toward closing. On February 13, 2025, Quanterix filed a registration statement on Form S-4, which contains a preliminary joint proxy statement of Quanterix and Akoya and a preliminary prospectus of Quanterix, with the SEC. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to applicable approvals by both companies’ shareholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Quanterix and Covington & Burling LLP is serving as its legal counsel in Quanterix’s acquisition of Akoya.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. Quanterix’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 3,100 peer-reviewed journals.

