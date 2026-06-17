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Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 16, 2026

June 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that on June 15, 2026, inducement grants (the “Inducement Grants”) were made to three employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The Inducement Grants consisted of 336,804 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 336,804 shares of Quanterix common stock.

The RSUs vest in four equal installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the applicable individual’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

The Inducement Grants were granted under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to these individuals entering employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,450 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Joshua Young
ir@quanterix.com

Massachusetts Compensation
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