SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quanta Therapeutics Announces First Clinical Data Presentation for QTX3034, an Oral G12D-Preferring Multi-KRAS Inhibitor, at 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

October 14, 2025 | 
3 min read

RADNOR, Pa. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative, oral therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, today announced it will present Phase 1 clinical data on QTX3034 at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 22-26, 2025 in Boston, Mass. QTX3034 is an oral, G12D-preferring, multi-KRAS inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with KRASG12D mutant solid tumors.

AACR-NCI-EORTC presentation information:

Title: A phase 1 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK, and preliminary efficacy of QTX3034, an oral G12D-preferring allosteric KRAS inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors with KRASG12D mutation
Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 2025; 11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Session Name: Spotlight on Proffered Papers 2: Clinical Advances in Targeting KRAS
Presenter: Ignacio Garrido-Laguna, MD, PHD, MBA, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah
Abstract Number: 59315
Location: Level 3, Ballroom AB

The data will also be featured in a poster presentation the same day during Poster Session B between 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D.

About QTX3034
QTX3034 is a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12D-preferring activity in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors with KRASG12D mutations. Dose escalation cohorts are evaluating QTX3034 as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab. Dose expansion cohorts are enrolling patients with KRASG12D-mutant pancreatic, colorectal, and endometrial cancers. The Phase 1 clinical endpoints include safety and tolerability, determination of the maximum tolerated dose/recommended Phase 2 dose, pharmacokinetic properties, antitumor activity, and molecular markers. The clinical trial is being conducted at clinical sites in the US. More information about the QTX3034 clinical trial (NCT06227377) can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/.

About Quanta Therapeutics
Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta’s KRAS inhibitor pipeline includes: QTX3034, a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12D-preferring activity (G12D+ multi-KRAS), currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab and QTX3544, a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12V-preferring activity (G12V+ multi-KRAS), currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination in patients with KRASG12V-driven solid tumors. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA. Find more information at https://www.quantatx.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn: Quanta Therapeutics

CONTACT: Quanta Therapeutics
Heather Meeks
661-992-6907
heather.meeks@quantatx.com

Media Contact
Kelli Perkins
kelli@redhousecomms.com

Pennsylvania Northern California Data Cancer Phase I Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Modern design with a positive context, a handshake. Concept of help, support and harmony between adults. Modern art collage, trendy magazine style.
Mergers & acquisitions
Zenas Bets $2B+ in Autoimmune Agreement With Chinese Firm InnoCare
October 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves