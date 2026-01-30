QTX-2101 Awarded FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quetzal Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to QTX-2101, the company’s investigational oral arsenic trioxide capsule, for the treatment of patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL).

QTX-2101 is an oral capsule formulation of arsenic trioxide developed with the goal of addressing limitations associated with intravenous administration, including the need for frequent clinic visits. The potential for QTX-2101 to simplify treatment administration while maintaining precise dosing and stability is under investigation. QTX-2101 is currently being evaluated in a global, multicenter, randomized, controlled Phase III clinical trial comparing the investigational oral capsule to standard-of-care therapy in patients with newly diagnosed APL. The trial builds on pharmacokinetic and safety data from prior Phase I studies conducted in the United States.

The Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational therapies for serious conditions, underscoring the severity of APL and the continued unmet medical need despite an effective standard of care therapy. This designation allows for more frequent interaction with the FDA as the clinical development of QTX-2101 progresses, and may enable a more efficient registration filing upon positive data. The therapy remains investigational, and its safety and efficacy have not yet been established. Fast Track designation does not change the standards for approval and does not guarantee that QTX-2101 will receive FDA approval.

About Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL)

APL is a rare and aggressive subtype of acute myeloid leukemia, accounting for approximately 10-15% of all AML cases. It is defined by the PML-RARA gene fusion and is associated with severe bleeding complications and rapid disease progression if untreated. While advances in therapy have transformed outcomes, current treatments often require patients to undergo a large number of lengthy intravenous infusions over the course of therapy. This relentless treatment schedule can disrupt daily life and place a significant burden on both patients and their support networks. There remains a clear need for innovative and more accessible therapies.

About Quetzal Therapeutics

Quetzal Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatment for rare diseases, including hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product is QTX-2101, a novel approach for treating patients with APL. Quetzal is also advancing QTX-2102, a pre-clinical, next-generation antifungal and antiparasitic therapy designed to enhance efficacy while minimizing toxicity.

QTX-2101 is an investigational, oral arsenic trioxide therapy that has not yet been approved by any regulatory authority. Its safety and efficacy are currently under evaluation. This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting current expectations for ongoing development, which may evolve over time.

For more information, please visit: www.quetzaltx.com

Media Contact:

info@quetzaltx.com