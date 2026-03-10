Qlaris Bio Appoints Fred Guerard, Pharm.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer

DEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlaris Bio, Inc. (“Qlaris”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for glaucoma, today announced the appointment of Fred Guerard, Pharm.D., as president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 1, 2026. He will also join the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Guerard brings more than two decades of global leadership experience in ophthalmology and biotechnology, with a track record of advancing innovative therapies through late-stage development and toward commercialization.

He succeeds Thurein Htoo, who played a pivotal role in establishing the company and advancing its clinical pipeline through key development milestones. Mr. Htoo will remain with the company through April 1, 2026, to support a seamless leadership transition.

“As Qlaris advances QLS-111 into Phase 3 clinical development, we are pleased to welcome Fred as our next chief executive officer,” said Ron Hunt, chairman of the board of directors of Qlaris. “Fred brings more than two decades of global ophthalmology leadership experience across biotechnology and major pharmaceutical organizations. His proven ability to build high-performing teams and drive clinical and commercial execution will be invaluable as we enter this pivotal stage of growth. We are deeply grateful to Thurein for his leadership and dedication since the Company’s founding.”

“I am honored to join Qlaris at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Guerard. “QLS-111 represents a differentiated and potentially transformative approach to lowering intraocular pressure by targeting the episcleral vein through its novel vasodilatory mechanism. I look forward to working with Qlaris’ talented team to advance our Phase 3 program and prepare the organization for commercialization.”

Dr. Guerard most recently served as CEO of Opthea, where he strengthened the company’s strategic and financial position as it advanced its pivotal program. Previously, he was president and CEO of Graybug Vision, leading the company through a Series C financing and its initial public offering. Prior to Graybug, he served as worldwide franchise head of ophthalmology at Novartis, overseeing a global portfolio across the Novartis retina and Alcon pharmaceuticals businesses and executing multiple strategic transactions to expand the pipeline. During his two decades at Novartis, he held several senior leadership roles across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets.

“We are grateful to Thurein, co-founder and previous CEO, for his many invaluable contributions in co-founding the company and in providing strong leadership through the early phases of pre-clinical and clinical development. Qlaris is now in a strong position to take QLS-111 through late-stage development, and we wish to thank Thurein for his outstanding efforts in leading the company to this point,” said Wende Hutton, member of the board of directors of Qlaris and general partner of Canaan Partners.

Dr. Guerard holds a doctor of pharmacy degree and a master of biological and medical sciences from the University of Rouen, France, and a master of marketing from HEC Paris. He currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Lenz Therapeutics, CalciMedica, Spiral Therapeutics and Unither Pharmaceuticals.

About QLS-111

QLS-111 is a novel vasodilatory topical ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator designed to reduce intraocular pressure by lowering episcleral venous pressure. Originally discovered at Mayo Clinic, QLS-111 was developed by Qlaris Bio into a preservative-free eye-drop formulation. In Phase 2 clinical trials (Osprey and Apteryx), QLS-111 demonstrated sustained intraocular pressure reduction with a favorable safety profile.

About Qlaris Bio, Inc.

Qlaris Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for unmet needs in ophthalmology. The Company’s lead candidate, QLS-111, is designed to treat glaucoma by targeting episcleral venous pressure and improving ocular perfusion. For more information, visit www.qlaris.bio.

