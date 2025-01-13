QIAGEN to Return Approximately $300 Million to Shareholders Through a Synthetic Share Repurchase

Capital return to be conducted through synthetic share repurchase – combines a fast direct capital repayment to shareholders with a reverse stock split that enhances EPS

Return of up to $300 million – maximum approved by shareholders – set to be completed in late January 2025

Builds on approximately $300 million returned to shareholders in early 2024 as part of commitment to return at least $1 billion through end 2028

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a new plan to return up to approximately $300 million (maximum EUR 281 million) to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split.





This new repurchase comes after QIAGEN returned approximately $300 million to shareholders in early 2024 through a synthetic share repurchase. Together, these two programs represent $600 million of a commitment to return at least $1 billion to shareholders by the end of 2028 (absent M&A opportunities).

QIAGEN has decided to implement the maximum $300 million value of the mandate given at the Annual General Meeting in June 2024, where shareholders gave virtually unanimous approval for the related resolutions.

This approach is designed to return cash to shareholders in a much faster and more efficient way than through a traditional open-market repurchase program. It would also enhance earnings per share (EPS) through the reduction in outstanding shares.

“QIAGEN has a proven track record in delivering on our commitments from our differentiated portfolio, and this includes using our healthy balance sheet to enhance our business while increasing returns to shareholders,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. “This new repurchase marks an important step in creating value for our shareholders and other stakeholders as we execute on our 2028 ambitions to deliver solid profitable growth.”

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN, said: “Our synthetic share repurchase structure is a well-known and proven approach to enhance value that has been utilized by many Dutch companies. QIAGEN will continue to have a solid investment-grade profile after completion of this repurchase in early 2025. We are exploring various targeted M&A opportunities and organic growth investments that will help us achieve our commitments for solid profitable growth.”

This type of share repurchase involves three steps:

(1) The par value of QIAGEN’s common shares (EUR 0.01 per share) will be increased through a transfer from the Share Premium Reserve (included in “Additional Paid-in Capital” on the Company’s balance sheet) to allow for the capital repayment to shareholders. (2) A reverse stock split will consolidate shares. (3) The par value will be reduced back to the original level of EUR 0.01 per share and the capital repayment will be paid out directly to shareholders (as of the record date, and where applicable after conversion into U.S. dollars).

The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 28, 2025, and will be settled in line with market convention in the subsequent days. Further information on this process will be announced before implementation.

