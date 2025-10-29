QIAGEN Marks 4,000th QIAcube Connect Placement, Reaffirming Leadership in Automated Sample Processing

QIAcube Connect drives lab efficiency by automating critical steps in molecular biology workflows for both research and clinical customers

Milestone builds on nearly 13,000 cumulative placements of QIAcube family since launch

Momentum building as QIAGEN prepares for three important new instrument launches in 2025 and 2026: QIAsymphony Connect, QIAsprint and QIAmini

VENLO, Netherlands, & GERMANTOWN, Maryland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the 4,000th placement of its QIAcube Connect instrument, a significant milestone in driving automation adoption for sample processing across life science and diagnostic labs.

This accomplishment is underscored by the nearly 13,000 cumulative placements of QIAcube platforms globally since launch, and evidence of widespread trust given more than 29,900 cumulative placements of QIAGEN Sample technology instruments since 2019.

QIAcube is designed to enable customers shift from manual to automated workflows without revalidating protocols. It fully replicates QIAGEN’s trusted spin-column kits in a hands-off format, delivering efficiency gains and standardization across labs of varying scale.

QIAcube Connect builds on the foundation of the first-generation QIAcube system, and brings it into the digital age. The updated version supports over 80 QIAGEN kits across more than 140 standard protocols, with custom protocols pushing the limit to over 3,000. It adds connectivity, remote run monitoring, automated decontamination, pre-run checks and seamless integration with the QIAsphere platform.

“QIAcube Connect has become an indispensable tool in thousands of laboratories worldwide,” said Justus Krause-Harder, Vice President, Head of Molecular Tools & Oncology at QIAGEN. “Our continued investment in automation is driven by customers who rely on QIAGEN to deliver the speed, reliability and standardization their work demands. We will strengthen this offering with the upcoming launches of new automation systems and continue to build our leadership in this important area.”

The QIAcube family is part of QIAGEN’s broader suite of automated nucleic acid extraction solutions, including QIAsymphony and EZ2 Connect, which together address the full spectrum of laboratory throughput needs: from individual research users to large clinical testing facilities. These systems have become integral to workflows in academic, pharmaceutical, diagnostic and applied testing environments, helping scientists transform biological samples into high-quality molecular insights.

Looking ahead: new automation systems for every lab scale

Building on this strong customer demand for QIAcube Connect and EZ2 Connect, QIAGEN is expanding its automation portfolio with three new instruments launching in 2025 and 2026:

QIAsymphony Connect: A successor to the proven QIAsymphony platform, this system brings enhanced throughput, connectivity and digital oversight to high-volume laboratories. Designed to process up to 96 samples per run, it offers improved yield and sensitivity for oncology, infectious disease and molecular diagnostic applications.

QIAsprint: QIAGEN’s entry into the high-throughput segment, QIAsprint enables rapid sample preparation with minimal hands-on time. Capable of processing up to 192 samples per run, the system delivers scalable performance for core facilities and biopharma production environments.

QIAmini: A compact benchtop instrument that brings walk-away automation to smaller research labs. QIAmini is ideal for labs transitioning from manual processing, providing an accessible, cost-efficient route to standardization and reproducibility.

All these instruments are designed to extend QIAGEN’s leadership in automated sample processing by offering connected, modular solutions for every type of laboratory: from start-up research teams to large-scale testing centers. Each system will integrate with QIAsphere, QIAGEN’s digital ecosystem that enables remote instrument management, maintenance scheduling and performance tracking across multiple devices and sites.

For further information about the QIAcube Connect and how it can support laboratory automation needs, please visit https://www.qiagen.com/qiacube-connect.

