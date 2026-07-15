QIAGEN Expands QIAstat-Dx Bloodstream Infection Testing Menu in Europe

New CE-IVDR-certified QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel detects 13 gram-negative bacterial pathogen targets and 18 antimicrobial resistance markers from positive blood cultures

Together with the BCID GPF Plus AMR Panel, QIAstat-Dx now detects 33 pathogen targets and 28 antimicrobial resistance markers for comprehensive bloodstream infection testing

QIAstat-Dx delivers results in about one hour to support patient management, antimicrobial stewardship and infection control efforts

Builds on comprehensive offering for respiratory, gastrointestinal and meningitis / encephalitis panels as R&D continues on further menu expansion

VENLO, Netherlands & HILDEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of the CE-IVDR-certified QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel, establishing a comprehensive bloodstream infection testing offering on the QIAstat-Dx platform in Europe.

The new QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel detects 13 gram-negative bacterial pathogen targets and 18 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers from positive blood cultures in about one hour. It complements the recently launched QIAstat-Dx BCID GPF Plus AMR Panel in Europe, extending QIAGEN's bloodstream infection testing coverage across gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, fungi and key AMR markers. Together, the two panels detect 33 pathogen targets and 28 AMR markers, enabling rapid identification of the most clinically relevant bloodstream pathogens and resistance mechanisms to support earlier pathogen identification and clinical decision-making.

“Every hour matters when treating bloodstream infections, particularly when AMR is involved,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “Together, our complementary BCID panels provide comprehensive molecular coverage of the pathogens and resistance mechanisms most relevant to bloodstream infections. By delivering results in about one hour, they help laboratories support faster treatment decisions, antimicrobial stewardship and effective infection control.”

Gram-negative pathogens are among the leading causes of bloodstream infections and are frequently associated with AMR, one of the world's most significant public health threats. AMR occurs when bacteria develop mechanisms that render antibiotics ineffective, making infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness and death. In bloodstream infections, delays in identifying resistant pathogens can postpone appropriate therapy, while the growing burden of beta-lactam resistance driven by extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) and carbapenemase-producing organisms underscores the need for rapid and accurate detection. With broad coverage of key beta-lactam resistance mechanisms, the QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel provides rapid, actionable molecular insights to support optimized treatment decisions and infection control.

The QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel is CE-IVDR certified and available in applicable markets. Regulatory review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is underway.

QIAGEN's CE-IVDR-certified QIAstat-Dx menu in Europe spans key syndromic testing areas, including respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, central nervous system infections through its meningitis / encephalitis panel and bloodstream infection testing. With the addition of the BCID GN Plus AMR Panel, the QIAstat-Dx platform now provides comprehensive bloodstream infection testing through complementary gram-positive and gram-negative panels. Built around rapid, cartridge-based molecular testing, QIAstat-Dx integrates sample preparation, molecular analysis and result interpretation into a streamlined workflow, helping laboratories generate clinically relevant insights across a growing range of infectious disease applications.

QIAstat-Dx systems are available in more than 100 countries, with more than 5,200 instruments placed worldwide as of the end of 2025.

For more information about the QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel and the QIAstat-Dx system, visit https://www.qiagen.com/de-us/applications/syndromic-testing.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of March 31, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Infectious Diseases

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