QIAGEN Exceeds Q4 2025 Outlook Driven by Growth Pillars

Q4 2025: Net sales of $540 million (+4% at actual rates, +1% at constant exchange rates (CER)); diluted EPS of $0.49 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62 Net sales growth of 1% CER ahead of outlook for steady results vs. Q4 2024, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62 CER ahead of outlook of about $0.60 CER

FY 2025: Net sales of $2.09 billion (+6% at actual rates, +5% CER) at high end of outlook for 4-5% CER growth, adj. diluted EPS of $2.40 CER ahead of outlook of about $2.38 CER Growth pillars on target and deliver $1.49 billion CER of sales with 8% CER growth Adjusted operating income margin at 29.5%, rises 80 basis points from 2024 despite tariffs and currency headwinds

2026 outlook: Net sales growth of at least 5% CER with growth pillars expected to contribute about $1.64 billion CER (~+9% CER) and adj. diluted EPS of at least $2.50 CER

Net sales for Q4 2025 rose 4% to $540 million, with sales at constant exchange rates (CER) up 1% and exceeding the outlook for steady CER results compared to the year-ago period while overcoming macroeconomic challenges and the impact of the 2025 U.S. government shutdown. Solid ongoing trends among the growth pillars, which rose 7% CER, led the performance. Net sales results included headwinds of approximately $10 million from discontinued products (NeuMoDx and Dialunox) and the first-time contributions from the Parse acquisition that was completed in December 2025. Adjusted diluted EPS CER of $0.62 CER was above the outlook for about $0.60 CER.

For full-year 2025, QIAGEN achieved its increased sales outlook for 5% CER growth, which was at the high end of the outlook for about +4-5% CER growth. Net sales included headwinds of about $20 million from discontinued products (NeuMoDx and Dialunox) as well as contributions from the Parse acquisition. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.38, with adjusted diluted EPS of $2.40 CER ahead of the outlook for about $2.38 CER and $0.12 ahead of the initial outlook for 2025. Diluted EPS was $1.94.

For 2026, QIAGEN expects net sales growth of at least 5% CER from 2025 driven by the growth pillars contributing about 9% CER growth and combined sales of about $1.64 billion CER. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at least $2.50 CER compared with $2.38 in 2025.

“QIAGEN finished 2025 with disciplined execution, exceeding our outlook for sales and adjusted EPS in Q4 2025,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. “Our performance underscores the strength of our portfolio and positions us well to demonstrate our commitment to delivering solid profitable growth in a challenging environment. Our growth pillars delivered 8% growth to reach $1.49 billion CER in combined sales in 2025 and keeping us on track toward our 2028 targets. We continue to drive efficiency and digitization across the organization to fund growth investments and expand profitability.”

”We also made good progress in capital allocation,” said Roland Sackers, CFO of QIAGEN. “We returned more than $1.1 billion to shareholders to date ahead of schedule and closed two bolt-on acquisitions with Genoox strengthening our QDI business and Parse expanding our Sample technologies portfolio with our entry into single-cell analysis. At the same time, we maintain significant flexibility to continue investing in growth and shareholder returns."

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 15:30 Frankfurt Time / 14:30 London Time / 9:30 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the QIAGEN website (www.qiagen.com), with a recording accessible after the event. The accompanying presentation will be published in advance under "Events and Presentations" in the same section.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of December 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe”, “hope”, “plan”, “intend”, “seek”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue”, “target” or other similar words. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, acquisitions, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products, net sales in particular geographies, adjusted net sales, expansion of adjusted operating income margin, returns to shareholders, progressive dividend payments, product portfolio management, product launches (including anticipated launches of our sequencing solutions, testing platforms, panels and systems), leveraging AI technology, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, plans for investment in our portfolio and share repurchase commitments, our expectations relating to our adjusted tax rate, debt maturity and repayment, our ability to grow adjusted earnings per share at a greater rate than sales, our ability to improve operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined capital allocation, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our dependence on the development and success of new products; management of growth and expansion of operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistics and supply chain dependencies); variability of operating results; integration of acquired businesses; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors, including delays or limits in the amount of reimbursement approvals or public health funding); our ability to obtain and maintain product regulatory approvals; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, including inflation and changing interest rates, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, cyber security breaches, political or public health crises and the resulting impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; litigation risk, including patent litigation and product liability; debt service obligations; volatility in the public trading price of our common shares; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

