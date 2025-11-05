QIAGEN Exceeds Q3 2025 Outlook, Raises FY 2025 Adj. EPS Target, Announces Parse Acquisition and $500 Million Share Repurchase

Q3 2025 results: Net sales of $533 million (+6% at actual rates); diluted EPS $0.60 Core sales +6% CER (constant exchange rates) driven by QIAstat-Dx (+11% CER), QuantiFERON (+11% CER) and Sample technologies (+3% CER) Solid adjusted operating income margin at 29.6% Adjusted diluted EPS $0.61 ($0.61 CER), above outlook for at least $0.58 CER Ongoing strong operating cash flow of $165 million

Full-year 2025 outlook reaffirmed for net sales growth of about 4-5% CER (about 5-6% CER core sales) and raises adj. diluted EPS target to about $2.38 CER

Acquisition of Parse Biosciences expands Sample technologies portfolio into the single-cell market, capturing AI-driven growth opportunities in this fast-expanding area

$500 million synthetic share repurchase approved at AGM 2025 to be completed in early January 2026 as QIAGEN delivers ahead of plan to return $1 billion by end-2028

After six years as CEO, Supervisory Board and Thierry Bernard agree on timing for transition, and for Thierry Bernard to step down after successor is appointed

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced results for the third quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its outlook for solid profitable growth while raising its profitability targets.

QIAGEN reaffirmed its FY 2025 outlook for net sales growth of about 4-5% CER (about 5-6% CER core sales excluding divestments) and raised its adjusted diluted EPS target to about $2.38 CER (previously about $2.35 CER). QIAGEN also expects an adjusted operating income margin of about 29.5% (about 30% CER) in 2025 while absorbing headwinds from currency movements and tariffs.

QIAGEN also announced two strategic initiatives to strengthen its Sample technologies portfolio and enhance shareholder value. The acquisition of Parse Biosciences provides entry into the rapidly growing single-cell market. QIAGEN also announced plans to complete a $500 million synthetic share repurchase in early January 2026 to further increase shareholder returns, bringing total returns to more than $1 billion since 2024 and well ahead of its 2028 goal.

“QIAGEN continues to deliver in a challenging environment, with another quarter of results above our outlook and among the fastest growth rates in the industry," said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. "We are pleased with the sustained growth from QIAstat-Dx and QuantiFERON, along with solid momentum in Sample technologies as we prepare to launch three new instruments. The acquisition of Parse Biosciences is an excellent strategic fit, strengthening our leadership in Sample technologies by providing access to the high-growth single-cell market and the ability to offer solutions to drive large-scale AI-driven biology. It reflects our commitment to invest in innovation offering accretive returns and expand our addressable markets. As we update our targets for 2025, we are moving ahead on our ambitions to deliver solid profitable growth,” he said.

“Our strong profitability and cash generation are allowing QIAGEN to step up shareholder returns,” said Roland Sackers, CFO of QIAGEN. “With the execution of the $500 million repurchase in January 2026 that shareholders approved at our last Annual General Meeting, we are returning more than $1 billion to shareholders well ahead of our 2028 goal. We remain focused on generating the highest returns and are reviewing how to increase this target while also strengthening our portfolio through organic investments and targeted acquisitions such as Parse. We anticipate that our ongoing capital allocation decisions will bring our leverage ratio toward the industry average of about 2x in 2026."

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 15:30 Frankfurt Time / 14:30 London Time / 9:30 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the QIAGEN website (www.qiagen.com), with a recording accessible after the event. The accompanying presentation will be published in advance under "Events and Presentations" in the same section.

Use of adjusted results

QIAGEN reports adjusted results and constant exchange rate (CER) measures, along with other non-GAAP financial metrics, to provide deeper insight into business performance. These include core sales (excluding discontinued products), adjusted gross margin and profit, adjusted operating income and expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that QIAGEN views as complementary to GAAP-reported results. They exclude items considered outside of ongoing core operations, subject to significant period-to-period fluctuation, or that reduce comparability with competitors and historical performance. QIAGEN also uses these non-GAAP and constant currency measures internally for planning, forecasting, reporting, and employee compensation purposes. These metrics enable consistent comparison of current and past performance, which QIAGEN has historically presented on an adjusted basis.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of September 30, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN’s products, development timelines, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, capital allocation strategies, collaborations and operating results (such as expected net sales and adjusted diluted earnings), the CEO transition plan, the acquisition of Parse Biosciences, including the timing and expected benefits thereof, and the synthetic share repurchase, including the timing and expected befits thereof, are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to: challenges in managing a successful CEO transition and successor search while providing operational continuity and continued advancement of company strategy; challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistical dependencies); variability in operating results and the commercial development of products for customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare markets; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological advancement; developments or changes in the securities markets and fluctuations in the trading volume and market price of QIAGEN’s shares and the successful implementation of the synthetic share repurchase; QIAGEN’s ability to successfully close, integrate and achieve the expected benefits of its acquisition of Parse Biosciences, including fluctuating demand for QIAGEN’s products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products into integrated solutions and producing these products; and protecting product differentiation from competitors. Additional risks and uncertainties may arise from market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other “force majeure” events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from restructuring programs and acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

