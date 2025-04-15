QIAGEN Advancing Plans to Launch Three New Sample Preparation Instruments by 2026 to Improve Lab Automation

Three new innovative instrument launches expand reach into further lab segments and sample preparation customers as QIAGEN strengthens market-leading position



QIAsymphony Connect set to start phased launch in 2025, first customer sessions being held to highlight enhanced capabilities for oncology and genomics workflows



QIAsprint and QIAmini on track for 2026 launches, expanding options for high- and low-throughput lab demands

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that plans are advancing to launch three new sample preparation instruments during 2025 and 2026 to expand and strengthen its portfolio for automated sample preparation.





These systems are designed to deliver new levels of efficiency and sustainability for laboratories worldwide and address different customer segments:

QIAsymphony Connect , which marks the next generation of the flagship QIAsymphony with over 3,300 cumulative placements, is progressing well toward a phased launch to selected customers starting in 2025. Early customer sessions are being held at industry events during 2025 – including at the ESCMID (European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases) conference in April 2025 in Vienna – to showcase the system’s enhanced capabilities in select settings upon request. The QIAsymphony Connect addresses pathogen nucleic acid extraction and various other applications including liquid biopsy, a non-invasive method for detecting cancer and other diseases through blood samples, as well as oncology, genomics, and clinical research workflows. The system can process up to 96 samples at a time and features improved automation capabilities for sample tracking and new applications, higher yield for increase in assay sensitivity and digital connectivity. It is compatible with QIAsphere, QIAGEN’s cloud-based platform for remote monitoring, software updates and instrument status. It is being designed for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use globally, enabling compliant workflows in most countries and including the U.S. and Europe.



QIAsprint Connect , on track for launch in 2026, marks the entry of QIAGEN into automated high-throughput sample processing. The first demonstrations of QIAsprint Connect have showcased the system’s potential to process up to 192 samples per run with less than 30 minutes of hands-on time, enabling labs to scale up to 600 samples per day. The system supports both pre-programmed and customizable protocols, and its consumables are designed with sustainability in mind, reducing plastic waste by up to 50%. “We were excited to test the QIAsprint. Its user-friendly design and ability to process large sample numbers efficiently is an ideal solution for laboratories like ours,” said Kerstin Luxa of the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research in Cologne, Germany. The system supports a wide range of sample types, such as plant, microbial, soil, stool and human tissues, and is already being used to develop nine different applications. Its flexibility makes it ideal for labs working across various areas.



QIAmini, also on track for launch in 2026, expands QIAGEN’s automation portfolio into the low-throughput segment. This cost-effective and low-complexity entry into automation brings the reliability of QIAGEN trusted kits to smaller labs and batch sizes. Ideal for replacing tedious pipetting, it delivers the reproducibility of automation with the flexibility to scale as needed. QIAmini complements QIAGEN’s portfolio alongside the updated QIAcube Connect and EZ2 Connect systems, offering automation options for even smaller-scale workflows.

“These new sample preparation systems underscore our commitment to helping labs operate more efficiently, sustainably and flexibly,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “With QIAmini, QIAsprint Connect and QIAsymphony Connect, we are supporting customers with new ways to tackle complex challenges – from liquid biopsy to high-throughput screening – with smart, scalable solutions.”

These upcoming launches build on recent enhancements across QIAGEN’s automation portfolio, including the upgraded QIAcube Connect and EZ2 Connect systems. Together, they reflect QIAGEN’s strategy to provide modular, scalable solutions in sample preparation that match evolving lab needs from small research settings to high-volume testing labs.

To learn more about QIAGEN’s portfolio of instruments for automated sample preparation, please visit: https://www.qiagen.com/de-de/product-categories/instruments-and-automation/nucleic-acid-purification

