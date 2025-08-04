SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Purgo Scientific Appoints Veteran MedTech Leader as Chief Executive Officer

August 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

James A. Bowman brings decades of experience launching disruptive surgical innovations

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purgo Scientific, a pioneering medical device company focused on bringing innovative drug delivery technologies to market, is pleased to announce the appointment of James A. Bowman as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Bowman is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years’ experience leading early-stage life science companies and commercializing breakthrough medical and surgical technologies. With a background in biomedical engineering and executive training from Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management program, Bowman brings a strong blend of technical expertise, business acumen and operational leadership to Purgo Scientific.

Throughout his career, Mr. Bowman has guided multiple MedTech companies from early-stage innovation to successful commercialization and strategic exits. Jim has raised venture capital and institutional funding, built high-performing teams and launched products across a wide range of specialties including general surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic, gynecology, imaging and oncology.

Mr. Bowman succeeds Mike Benjamin, who has stepped down as CEO for personal health reasons. Mr. Benjamin will remain actively involved in the company as Chairman of the Board. Under his leadership, Purgo laid the foundation for its current growth, including advancing the company’s lead technology through critical development milestones, funding initiatives and assembling a strong team. The company expresses deep gratitude for Mike’s vision, dedication and continued commitment to Purgo’s mission.

“Jim is exactly the kind of leader we need at this pivotal stage of our growth,” said Mike Benjamin, Chairman of the Board. “His proven ability to bring novel surgical and drug delivery technologies to market, combined with a strong track record of operational excellence, makes him an ideal fit to lead Purgo into its next chapter.”

“I’m honored to join Purgo Scientific and build on the strong foundation Mike and the team have created,” said Mr. Bowman. “With Purgo’s unique platform technology and strong scientific underpinnings, we have the opportunity to improve patient outcomes and set a new standard of care in localized therapy.”

Purgo Scientific’s flagship innovation, currently under regulatory development, represents a new frontier in site-specific drug delivery with applications in both human and veterinary medicine. Under Mr. Bowman’s leadership, the company will accelerate product development, build strategic partnerships and position itself for long-term success in the healthcare market.

About Purgo Scientific

Purgo Scientific is a medical device company developing novel localized drug delivery technologies designed to enhance therapeutic outcomes while reducing systemic side effects. The company’s platform offers precision drug delivery across multiple clinical indications. For more information, visit www.purgoscientific.com.


Contacts

James A. Bowman, Chief Executive Officer
jim@purgoscientific.com

Utah People C-suite Executive appointments Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
FDA CDER director George Tidmarsh speaking in an FDA video
Government
New CDER Head Tidmarsh Will Sub In At Biologics Group After Prasad’s Exit
July 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
FDA
Prasad Out at CBER Following Sarepta Rollercoaster and Conservative Criticism
July 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
C-suite
Novo Nordisk Names New Leader, Cuts 2025 Sales Guidance By 5%
July 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
continuous single line drawing of confident woman in business attire, arms crossed, line art vector illustration
C-suite
Zhen Li: A Reluctant Engineer Shaping the World of siRNA
July 23, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong