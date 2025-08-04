Purgo Scientific Appoints Veteran MedTech Leader as Chief Executive Officer

James A. Bowman brings decades of experience launching disruptive surgical innovations

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purgo Scientific, a pioneering medical device company focused on bringing innovative drug delivery technologies to market, is pleased to announce the appointment of James A. Bowman as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bowman is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years’ experience leading early-stage life science companies and commercializing breakthrough medical and surgical technologies. With a background in biomedical engineering and executive training from Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management program, Bowman brings a strong blend of technical expertise, business acumen and operational leadership to Purgo Scientific.

Throughout his career, Mr. Bowman has guided multiple MedTech companies from early-stage innovation to successful commercialization and strategic exits. Jim has raised venture capital and institutional funding, built high-performing teams and launched products across a wide range of specialties including general surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic, gynecology, imaging and oncology.

Mr. Bowman succeeds Mike Benjamin, who has stepped down as CEO for personal health reasons. Mr. Benjamin will remain actively involved in the company as Chairman of the Board. Under his leadership, Purgo laid the foundation for its current growth, including advancing the company’s lead technology through critical development milestones, funding initiatives and assembling a strong team. The company expresses deep gratitude for Mike’s vision, dedication and continued commitment to Purgo’s mission.

“Jim is exactly the kind of leader we need at this pivotal stage of our growth,” said Mike Benjamin, Chairman of the Board. “His proven ability to bring novel surgical and drug delivery technologies to market, combined with a strong track record of operational excellence, makes him an ideal fit to lead Purgo into its next chapter.”

“I’m honored to join Purgo Scientific and build on the strong foundation Mike and the team have created,” said Mr. Bowman. “With Purgo’s unique platform technology and strong scientific underpinnings, we have the opportunity to improve patient outcomes and set a new standard of care in localized therapy.”

Purgo Scientific’s flagship innovation, currently under regulatory development, represents a new frontier in site-specific drug delivery with applications in both human and veterinary medicine. Under Mr. Bowman’s leadership, the company will accelerate product development, build strategic partnerships and position itself for long-term success in the healthcare market.

About Purgo Scientific

Purgo Scientific is a medical device company developing novel localized drug delivery technologies designed to enhance therapeutic outcomes while reducing systemic side effects. The company’s platform offers precision drug delivery across multiple clinical indications. For more information, visit www.purgoscientific.com.

James A. Bowman, Chief Executive Officer

jim@purgoscientific.com