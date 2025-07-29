SUBSCRIBE
Pulse Biosciences Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Business Updates and Financial Results Conference Call for August 12, 2025

July 29, 2025 | 
HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced it will report business updates and financial results for the second quarter 2025 after market close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and providing passcode 2036874. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available on the Pulse Biosciences Investors website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


Contacts

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

Earnings Northern California
