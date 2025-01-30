Pulse Biosciences’ Nanosecond PFA Technology to Be Featured in Presentations at North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology Annual Meeting

Nanosecond PFA Percutaneous Electrode System to be highlighted in clinical science and video sessions





MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced that its nanosecond PFA Percutaneous Electrode System will be featured in a clinical science session and a video session at the North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology Annual Meeting, being held January 31 through February 1, 2025 in Washington D.C.

“To obtain our initial FDA 510(k) clearance, we showed that our nanosecond percutaneous electrode system is safe and effective for soft tissue ablation. We believe the nonthermal mechanism of action of our nsPFA technology, which limits any scarring or fibrosis and spares critical anatomical structures like nerves and vessels, potentially makes nsPFA the ideal energy to treat symptomatic benign thyroid nodules,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We are thankful to all the clinicians who are currently choosing to investigate this application of our nsPFA technology, and we look forward to further assessing the benefits of treating symptomatic benign thyroid nodules in future clinical studies.”

Key Nanosecond PFA Scientific Programming

Friday, January 31st

4:40pm Early Clinical Experience with Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation in a Series of Patients with Benign Thyroid Nodules: Camila Mancera, MD



Saturday, February 1st

3:15pm Video Sessions: Key Techniques – Nanopulse: Presented by Stefano Spiezia, MD



Pulse Biosciences will also be hosting an exhibit booth on the show floor located in the East Room of the Mayflower Hotel.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers. Pulse Biosciences is now headquartered in Miami, Florida and maintains its office in Hayward, California.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s nsPFA technology and its nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System to ablate soft tissue with limited scarring or fibrosis and while sparing critical anatomical structures like nerves and vessels, statements concerning the Company’s expected product development efforts, including future clinical studies of its nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System as a treatment for symptomatic benign thyroid nodules, statements concerning market opportunities, customer adoption and future use of the CellFX System to address a range of conditions such as symptomatic benign thyroid nodules, statements concerning early clinical successes and whether they are predictive of the safety and efficacy of any medical device such as the nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System, Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding its future clinical studies and regulatory submissions, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

