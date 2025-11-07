SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 
1 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, in New York, New York. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 2:40 pm ET.
  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, in New York, New York. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:50 am ET.

Live and recorded webcasts of the event will be available at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


Contacts

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

