Psyence Biomed Enters into Agreement to Acquire Stake in PsyLabs

PsyLabs develops and produces certified pharmaceutical-grade natural psychedelics for applications in mental health and well-being

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence Biomed” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a conditional share sale agreement with Psyence Group (CSE: PSYG) (as seller) for the acquisition of an 11.13% stake in privately-held PsyLabs, a company focused on the production of psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and extracts for use in research, clinical trials and drug development (“Proposed Acquisition”). Per the terms of the Proposed Acquisition, Psyence Biomed will issue to Psyence Group shares of its common stock valued at $1.1 million dollars, at a price of $0.55 per share, in exchange for Psyence Group’s 11.13% stake in PsyLabs.



Psyence Biomed previously announced a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing IP licensing agreement with PsyLabs to supply pharmaceutical-grade, EU GMP nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin to be evaluated in future clinical trials as a potential treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and other Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) and for commercialization of the licensed product. Psyence Biomed plans to lead with a clinical trial in AUD, Psyence Biomed’s second development indication. The licensed product will require further development work by PsyLabs, which will be conducted during the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. PsyLabs is also commercially licensed for the production and export of additional pharmaceutical grade psychoactive compounds, including ibogaine and mescaline.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with PsyLabs through this acquisition, which gives us access to state-of-the-art cultivation and production capabilities that support our goal of becoming a leading, vertically integrated developer of psychedelic-based therapeutics,” said Dr. Neil Maresky, Chief Executive Officer of Psyence Biomed. “As we expand our pipeline into additional high-value mental health conditions beyond our current Adjustment Disorder program, including Alcohol Use Disorder and other Substance Use Disorders, we will look to PsyLabs for consistent supply of high-purity, nature-derived psilocybin that will best position us for long-term success.”

Tony Budden, Chief Executive Officer of PsyLabs, said, “As health regulatory agencies tighten the standards for psychoactive compounds, especially for Phase III trials and commercial production, purity is becoming a key factor for success in psychedelic drug development. At PsyLabs, we’ve developed a proprietary process — with patents already filed — that we believe produces the highest purity, naturally derived psilocybin on the market. Psyence Biomed’s investment is a strong validation of our work, and we’re excited to collaborate as they push their development into treatments for AUD, SUD’s, and beyond.”

Additional information on PsyLabs may be found at www.psylabs.life and an informative video about the company and its capabilities may be found at this link:

The completion of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to the fulfilment, or waiver, of certain conditions, including board approvals, regulatory approvals, a satisfactory due diligence process, and the achievement of a pre-defined product development milestone by PsyLabs by no later than October 31, 2024.

About Psyence Biomed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the world’s few vertically integrated biopharmas with a focus on psychedelic-based pharmaceutical therapeutics. The first life science biotechnology company developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq, Psyence is initially working to address the unmet needs of patients who suffer from mental health disorders in the context of Palliative Care. The name “Psyence” combines the words “psychedelics” and “science” to affirm Psyence Biomed’s commitment to an evidence-based approach to innovation as it works to develop safe and effective, FDA-approved, nature-derived psychedelic therapeutics to treat a broad range of mental health disorders. Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

