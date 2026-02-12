SUBSCRIBE
PsiThera to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual Novel Targets in Immunology Symposium

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsiThera, Inc. today announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Shaff, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Woody Sherman, Ph.D., and Chief Scientific Officer Camil Sayegh, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual Novel Targets in Immunology Symposium being held on Friday, February 13, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 9:25 AM ET.

About PsiThera
PsiThera is a biotechnology company harnessing biologically relevant protein states and computational intelligence to create oral drugs for immune and inflammatory diseases—therapeutic areas historically reliant on injectables. By integrating biophysics, computational modeling, and mechanistic biology, PsiThera’s expert drug hunters discover new therapeutic opportunities and optimized drugs. The company’s pipeline focuses on high-value targets, starting with the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) superfamily. For more information, visit www.psithera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

PsiThera Media Contact:
Adam Silverstein - Adam@scientpr.com


