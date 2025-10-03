Psilera Inc. Secures National Institutes of Health Grant for AUD Research

Small Business Innovation Research Grant will advance a novel neuroplastogen towards IND as potential treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The 3-year, milestone-driven grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) is worth up to $2 million.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera Inc. ("Psilera"), a leading biotechnology company developing groundbreaking therapies for hard-to-treat neurological and mental health disorders, today announced receipt of a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct research on AUD. The governmental endorsement of Psilera's research bolsters the company's vision of providing first-in-class treatment options for underserved patient populations.

Psilera receives $2 million NIH grant for AUD.

"We are thankful to the NIH for this funding which will enable us to quickly advance our research into AUD," said Dr. Jackie von Salm, Co-founder and CSO of Psilera. "Neuroplastogens hold tremendous promise in treating a range of devastating and debilitating diseases, and this endorsement further emphasizes their potential as a future addiction therapy."

In the U.S., nearly 30 million adults are affected by AUD with only around 8% of patients seeking treatment. Psilera recognizes the huge unmet need across this population, and believes neuroplastogens - compounds that help reshape neuronal pathways in the brain - could aid patients in breaking out of entrenched thought and behavior patterns.

In pre-clinical studies, Psilera's novel psilocybin derivative shows potential as a new, non-opioid treatment for alcohol consumption. Leveraging the Psilera Third Eye™ platform, this unique neuroplastogen was selected from a large compound library and screening campaign focused on the serotonin receptor 5-HT2A. It has passed initial pre-clinical safety and toxicity assessments and specifically targets the serotonergic and glutaminergic pathways often affected by AUD.

This new therapy from Psilera, if approved, would provide AUD patients with a non-hallucinogenic and non-addictive treatment alternative where there currently isn't one. Ideally, this could allow for at-home administration of therapy, greatly reducing the stigma and burdens around AUD treatment.

About Psilera:



Psilera is a biotechnology research and development company founded to create medicines that change the way the world thinks. By harnessing the potential of natural products, the company advances neuroplastic therapies to help patients suffering from neurodegeneration and addiction. Psilera has amassed a leading pipeline of next-generation neuroplastogens including PSIL-006, a first-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). To learn more about this new era in mindful medicine visit www.psilera.com .

Media Contact:

Psilera Inc.



Michael Lauer



MDL Strategic Communications



michael@mdlcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psilera-inc-secures-national-institutes-of-health-grant-for-aud-research-302573406.html

SOURCE Psilera Inc.