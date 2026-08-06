Providence™ Medical Technology Appoints Lane Major as President & Chief Executive Officer

Appointment builds on Providence's category leadership in Total Segmental Fusion (TSF)

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medical Technology, Inc., an innovator in differentiated spinal fusion technologies designed to improve patient outcomes, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Lane Major as President & Chief Executive Officer. Major also joins the company's Board of Directors.

The appointment comes during a period of strong commercial momentum for Providence. Adoption of the flagship CORUS™ tissue-sparing fusion technology continues to grow across both the cervical and lumbar fusion markets, accelerated by the recent launch and positive surgeon reception of the company's navigated solutions, which integrate the CORUS platform with leading surgical navigation systems for enhanced precision. Major joins Providence well-positioned to build on this trajectory and further scale the company's operations.

Major joins Providence with more than 25 years of leadership and commercial scaling experience in the medical device and spine industry, and a track record of bringing meaningful innovation to market that includes more than 100 FDA-cleared products across his career. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Zavation Medical Products. Prior to that, he co-founded K2M, Inc. in 2004 and served as COO and Chief Strategy Officer, helping scale the company from an early-stage startup through its 2014 initial public offering (NASDAQ: KTWO) and $1.4 billion acquisition by Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) in 2018. Following the acquisition, Major served as Vice President & General Manager of Stryker's Global Spine Business, building and integrating approximately $2 billion in investment across spine and enabling technologies in more than 40 countries.

"We are pleased to welcome Lane Major to Providence at this pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory," said Art Taylor, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Lane has built and led companies through the exact stages Providence is entering. His combination of commercial-scale, category-building experience, ability to develop strong surgeon community relationships, and a track record of creating enterprise value make him the right leader to guide Providence through this next chapter."

"Providence was founded to bring meaningful innovation to spine surgery, and Lane has spent his career doing exactly that," said Bruce McCormack, MD, Co-Founder of Providence Medical Technology. "His track record of bringing differentiated technologies to market, building the commercial infrastructure to scale them, and earning the trust of the surgeon community is a strong match for what Providence needs at this moment. I look forward to partnering with Lane as we take this company forward."

"The spine companies that lead their categories pair rigorous execution with a genuine passion for innovation," said Lane Major, President & CEO. "That has been true across my 25 years building businesses through every stage of growth, from startup through IPO and strategic exit, and Providence is exactly that kind of company. Its differentiated platform is strengthened by rigorous clinical evidence, including the Level 1 data that is rare in our space. That combination is what makes Providence so special and the category leader in TSF. I am honored to partner with the Board, this team, and our surgeon community to keep building on this foundation."

About Providence Medical Technology

Providence develops innovative solutions for supplemental posterior fixation and fusion. By combining its proprietary posterior technology with anterior fusion approaches, Providence enables surgeons to achieve TSF, supporting higher fusion rates and reducing the rate of patient reoperations and revision surgeries. Learn more at providencemt.com.

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SOURCE Providence Medical Technology, Inc.