ProVerum Appoints Medtech Finance Leader Jesse Litwak as CFO

DUBLIN, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVerum Limited, a medical device company focused on innovative, safe, and effective solutions for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), today announced that Jesse Litwak has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Jesse joins ProVerum after 16 years at Medtronic, where he most recently served as Vice President of Finance and CFO for its $6 billion global Surgical business. Over his tenure, he held roles of increasing responsibility spanning business unit finance, FP&A, M&A and strategy. Prior to Medtronic, Jesse held finance roles at ATS Medical, the Minneapolis based heart valve startup, acquired by Medtronic in 2010, as well as Boston Scientific/Guidant.

"Jesse joins the ProVerum team at an exciting time as we scale the business and bring our FDA approved ProVee technology to help more patients living with BPH," said Paul Bateman, CEO of ProVerum. "Jesse brings a rare blend of experience from both early-stage commercial companies and large, global, publicly traded organizations. He understands what it takes to scale a business in medtech, and his leadership across finance, strategy, and M&A will be invaluable as we continue to build ProVerum."

BPH is the most common reason why men seek care from a urologist, with more than 12 million men in the United States actively managed for the condition. Symptoms include frequent or urgent need to urinate, urinating more often at night, weak urine streams, and not being able to empty the bladder fully. Without treatment, symptoms tend to worsen and have a significant impact on quality of life.

About ProVerum

ProVerum Ltd. is an innovative Dublin-based company focused on the development of novel ultra minimally invasive technologies to treat BPH. Our first product offering, the ProVee System, is FDA-approved and available for sale in the United States. For more information, visit proverummedical.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

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SOURCE ProVerum