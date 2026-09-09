Proveris Scientific Appoints Daniel Tereau as President and Chief Executive Officer

Veteran life sciences executive brings more than two decades of leadership in strategy, growth and corporate development to lead the next phase of Proveris’ evolution

HUDSON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CEOAppointment--Proveris Scientific, a leading provider of instrumentation and services that advance the science of aerosol and spray products and an independently managed portfolio company of Investindustrial Growth III Holdings S.à r.l. ("Investindustrial"), announces the appointment of Daniel Tereau as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Tereau brings more than two decades of executive leadership across life sciences, diagnostics, healthcare and technology, with a track record spanning growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions, commercialization and business transformation. He has held senior leadership roles at Revvity, Novartis Consumer Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GE Healthcare, where he led major acquisitions, portfolio transformation and commercial growth initiatives that generated more than $2 billion in revenue growth.

As part of the leadership transition, Dino Farina will move from Chief Executive Officer to Chief Technology Officer, where he will focus on technology, product innovation and the company's long-term technical strategy. Chip Leveille will move from President to Executive Advisor to the CEO and Board, continuing to support Proveris on strategic initiatives while expanding his work with boards, companies and entrepreneurial ventures.

“Dan brings extensive experience leading and growing businesses across the life sciences sector, together with a strong understanding of strategy, technology and global markets,” said Dino Farina, Chief Technology Officer and founder of Proveris. “Proveris has built a distinctive position through its scientific expertise, specialized technologies and long-standing customer relationships across the industry. We are pleased to welcome Dan as President and CEO and look forward to working with him and our partner Investindustrial as Proveris enters its next stage of growth.”

Tereau joins Proveris as the company continues to build on its established position in orally inhaled and nasal drug product development and testing, supporting pharmaceutical companies and device developers with specialized instrumentation, laboratory services and scientific expertise.

Daniel Tereau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Proveris Scientific, said, “Proveris has built an impressive business on deep scientific knowledge, highly specialized technology and a close understanding of its customers. I am excited to join the company and work with the team to build on that foundation. There is significant opportunity to expand our capabilities, strengthen our global presence and continue developing solutions that help customers address increasingly complex challenges in drug and device development.”

Tereau holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from Yale University, where he was a Sloan Fellow, and a JD from Wayne State University Law School. He has also completed executive education in artificial intelligence at MIT and management development at GE Crotonville. He also serves on the faculty of the AI-Driven Leadership Program at Brandeis University's Rabb School of Graduate Studies, where he teaches graduate-level coursework on the application of artificial intelligence to business decision-making and innovation.

About Proveris Scientific

Proveris Scientific advances the science of respiratory drug delivery products by driving new technology development for high-performance spray characterization, capture and analysis. With customer success as its central motivating force, Proveris serves a global customer base with complete solutions spanning product innovation, laboratory services, technical services, systems, consumables and educational training. Since its founding in 1995, the company has accelerated the development of leading spray and aerosol drug products and has deployed its systems at more than 100 pharmaceutical development and manufacturing sites worldwide. Proveris systems are used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the pharmaceutical industry to generate submission-ready data. Proveris is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc., and holds more than 20 issued patents on its technology. Learn more at www.proveris.com.

About Investindustrial

Investindustrial is a leading European group of independently managed investment, holding, and advisory companies with €19 billion of raised fund capital. With sustainability principles deeply embedded into the Firm’s core approach, Investindustrial has a 36-year history of providing mid-market companies with capital, industrial expertise, operational focus and global platforms to accelerate sustainable value creation and international expansion. Certain companies of the Investindustrial group are authorized by, and subject to regulatory supervision of the FCA in the United Kingdom, the CSSF in Luxembourg and the FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market. References to ‘Investindustrial’ are of generic nature, for ease of reading, and may refer, depending on the context, to a fund or any of its independently managed subsidiaries. Investindustrial’s investment companies act independently from each other and each Investindustrial fund. More information is available at www.investindustrial.com

For further information please contact



Proveris Scientific

Joanne Mather, Sr. Director of Marketing

jmather@proveris.com



Investindustrial

Jenna Ward, Global Head of Communications

jward@investindustrial.com