Press Releases

Prothena to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

August 29, 2025 
1 min read

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PRTA #Prothena--Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) @ProthenaCorp.


Contacts

Mark Johnson, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations
650-837-8550
IR@prothena.com
Media@prothena.com

Europe Events
