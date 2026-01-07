SUBSCRIBE
Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026

January 7, 2026 | 
2 min read

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - January 12-15, 2026

Format: Company Presentation

Day/Time: Tuesday, January 13 at 8:15 AM PST

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317262-protagonist-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your J.P. Morgan representative.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with a New Drug Application (NDA) for icotrokinra submitted to the FDA in July, and an NDA for rusfertide submitted in December 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113), is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R"), which is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for the development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of preclinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, obesity triple agonist peptide PN-477, and the oral hepcidin program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates, and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics



