Press Releases

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations on Rusfertide at the 67th Annual ASH Meeting

November 3, 2025 
NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") announced that clinical data on rusfertide in polycythemia vera, including the Phase 3 VERIFY study, will be the focus of four presentations at the 67th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held in Orlando, Florida, from December 6-9, 2025.

ASH Presentation Details:
Presenting Author: Andrew Kuykendall, MD (Moffitt Cancer Center)
Publication Number: 81
Title: Rusfertide or placebo plus current standard-of-care therapy for polycythemia vera: Durability of response and safety results through week 52 from the randomized controlled phase 3 VERIFY study
Oral Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Expanding the Therapeutic and Prognostic Landscape in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Mastocytosis and Hypereosinophilic Syndrome
Session Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Presentation Time: 10:00 AM - 10:15 AM EST
Location: Orlando Convention Center, W414CD

Presenting Author: Aniket Bankar, MD (Princess Margaret Cancer Centre)
Publication Number: 5588
Title: Comprehensive Analyses of Patient-Reported Outcomes from the Phase 3 VERIFY Study of Rusfertide or Placebo Plus Current Standard of Care for Polycythemia Vera
Poster Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III
Session Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST
Location: Orlando Convention Center, Poster Hall (West Halls B3-B4)

Presenting Author: Joseph Shatzel, MD (Oregon Health & Science University)
Publication Number: 5587
Title: Should Dermatologic Examinations Become Routine Standard of Care in Patients with Polycythemia Vera, Observations from the Phase 3 VERIFY Study Prior to Rusfertide Exposure
Poster Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III
Session Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST
Location: Orlando Convention Center, Poster Hall (West Halls B3-B4)

Presenting Author: Naveen Pemmajaru, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center)
Publication Number: 3810
Title: Long-term Rusfertide Treatment in Polycythemia Vera: Initial Results from the Phase 2
THRIVE Extension Study
Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Session Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST
Location: Orlando Convention Center, Poster Hall (West Halls B3-B4)

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application (NDA) for icotrokinra submitted to the FDA in July and in the NDA submission for rusfertide expected by end of 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113), is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R") which is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, Inc. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of preclinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, obesity triple agonist peptide PN-477, and the oral hepcidin program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact
Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061

