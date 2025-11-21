Prostate Cancer Foundation Launches Guide on Genetic Testing for Patients With Advanced Prostate Cancer

—New resource empowers patients and families to advocate for testing that guides personalized treatment—

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is proud to announce the launch of an interactive website and downloadable guide, Somatic and Germline Genetic Testing for Patients with Advanced Prostate Cancer—What You Should Know. This groundbreaking resource gives patients and families the tools they need to understand and talk with their healthcare providers about genetic tests that are widely recommended to guide treatment decisions, but greatly underutilized in clinical practice.

A joint project of the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Urology Care Foundation, this richly illustrated, thoughtfully organized new website and guide combine accurate medical information with pragmatic advice and recommendations, all presented in clear, patient-centered language. The resource incorporates essential insights from leading urologists, genitourinary medical oncologists, advanced practice providers, genetic counselors, and patients.

"Knowledge empowers patients to take control of their health and advocate for the best possible care," said Gina Carithers, PCF's President and CEO. "Each person has a unique genetic makeup, and so does every tumor. Somatic and germline testing reveal these individual patterns, helping doctors match the right treatment to the right patient at the right time. This ‘precision oncology’ approach can prolong and improve patients’ lives. With AstraZeneca's support, we have produced a resource that will help more patients understand and receive precision genetic tests as part of the evidence-based care they deserve.”

Somatic testing analyzes the genes and proteins of a patient's tumor, while germline genetic testing looks for changes (mutations) in the DNA we inherit from our parents. Receiving both tests gives patients with advanced (metastatic) prostate cancer the most complete picture of their treatment options. These tests also have other important benefits, such as helping determine how aggressively early-stage prostate cancer should be treated, and helping family members receive earlier and more intensive cancer screenings when needed. This helps everyone reach the best possible health outcomes.

The new resource covers what somatic and germline testing are, how they help guide treatment decisions, how to understand and act on test reports, what to ask healthcare providers about testing, and the role of genetic counselors in interpreting test results. It incorporates a comprehensive, interactive glossary and addresses practical questions, such as insurance coverage and costs, helping patients navigate the healthcare system to receive the tests they need.

"Both somatic and germline testing are fundamental for modern cancer care but can be challenging for patients and doctors to navigate," said Philip Koo, MD, PCF's Chief Medical Officer. "This new resource removes the mystery from these tests, helping patients and doctors partner as part of shared decision-making, which has been shown to significantly improve prostate cancer treatment decisions and outcomes."

We are delighted to announce AstraZeneca as project sponsor. Their generous contributions over the past year were instrumental to developing and launching the new resource and exemplify AstraZeneca’s transformational role in advancing cancer care. Through targeted partnerships, global development initiatives, and patient-centric innovation, AstraZeneca is shaping the future of oncology by delivering more personalized therapies and improving treatment access for patients worldwide. Learn more at https://www.astrazeneca.com/

"Awareness of both somatic and germline mutations can change the course of care for men with advanced prostate cancer," said Josefa Maria Briceno, MD, Medical Franchise Head, GYN/GU, of AstraZeneca. "Through this new resource, the Prostate Cancer Foundation is making vital information clearer and more accessible to patients and families. AstraZeneca values the opportunity to support this effort, which helps empower individuals to better understand their options and collaborate more confidently in their treatment decision-making."

With AstraZeneca’s generous support, we are increasing prostate cancer awareness, delivering exemplary education, and supporting thousands of patients and families navigating this disease. Somatic and Germline Genetic Testing for Patients with Advanced Prostate Cancer—What You Should Know is an invaluable resource for patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals alike. We are also grateful to the Urology Care Foundation for their collaborative role in this project and to the Association of Cancer Care Centers for helping distribute the new resource. Explore the website and download the guide at: https://www.pcf.org/somatic-and-germline-genetic-testing-guide/

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $1 billion to fund cutting-edge research through more than 2,250 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers, with a global footprint spanning 28 countries. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to the mission of ending death and suffering from prostate cancer. Learn more at pcf.org.

About The Urology Care Foundation

The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public through philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports the improvement of urological care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the Association of Cancer Care Centers

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) provides education and advocacy for the cancer care community. Founded in 1974, ACCC is a powerful network of more than 45,000 multidisciplinary professionals from over 1,700 provider organizations nationwide. As advances in cancer screening and diagnosis, treatment options, and care delivery models continue to evolve—so has ACCC—adapting its resources to meet the changing needs of the entire oncology care team. For more information, visit accc-cancer.org. Follow us on social media; read our blog, ACCCBuzz; tune in to our CANCER BUZZ podcast; and view our CANCER BUZZ TV channel.

