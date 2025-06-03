Prostate Cancer Foundation Commences 30th Season of Annual Home Run Challenge

– 2025 season celebrates nearly three decades of raising prostate cancer awareness and funding through America’s pastime in partnership with professional baseball teams –

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) has commenced the 30th season of the Home Run Challenge (HRC), a historic initiative that has raised over $72 million for prostate cancer research since its inception in 1996, contributing to the more than $1 billion in PCF funding since it was founded. This year, PCF will host HRC tour stops and awareness days at professional baseball stadiums across the country to raise awareness about prostate cancer, the second most common cancer in men, as well as funds to support the development of life-saving treatments.

In the past 30 seasons, the HRC program has visited more than 250 ballparks and engaged all 30 professional baseball teams. In 2024 alone, the HRC made stops at 14 ballparks, engaging 21 teams and raising $2.2 million. More than $1.9 million from those funds were directed toward PCF’s Young Investigator (YI) Awards, which fuel the next generation of prostate cancer researchers. This initiative has transformed the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated, and it has helped to fund several FDA-approved therapies, many of which have become standard-of-care treatments for the disease.

Fans can participate in the 2025 HRC by making a pledge or a one-time donation to Keep Dad in the Game at www.pcf.org/homerunchallenge.

"We are incredibly grateful to the professional baseball team owners for being our steadfast partners in this effort," said Gina Carithers, PCF’s president and CEO. "The impact of this initiative over the past 30 seasons has been profound, but there is still work to do. Every dollar raised brings us closer to a cure, and we urge baseball fans everywhere to step up to the plate and join us this season in our mission to end suffering and save lives."

The HRC has uniquely elevated awareness of prostate cancer, sparking conversations in homes and stadiums across the country among men and their loved ones. Supported by decades of research, men diagnosed with prostate cancer today have more treatment options than ever before that significantly improve quality of life and patient outcomes.

"For 30 seasons, professional baseball teams have stood alongside the Prostate Cancer Foundation in this life-saving initiative," said Phillip Koo, M.D., PCF’s chief medical officer. "The Home Run Challenge has not only raised millions of dollars for research but has also helped spread awareness of prostate cancer risks and screening among fans, players and communities nationwide. Baseball has the power to unite, and through this program, we’re using that power to save lives and Keep Dad in the Game for many more seasons to come."

For more information about the Home Run Challenge and how to participate, visit www.pcf.org/homerunchallenge.

Quick Prostate Cancer Facts:

Prevalence: One in eight U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, which is roughly equivalent to one player on the field.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising more than $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

