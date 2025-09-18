Propanc Biopharma Receives Certificate of Grant for “Proenzyme Composition” Patent from US Patent & Trademark Office

Fourth US Granted Patent Captures Claims for Future Clinical Dose of PRP

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a certificate of grant for the Company’s “proenzyme composition” patent was received from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent specifically captures a future clinical dose of the Company’s lead asset, PRP. This is the fourth US patent granted in this key strategic jurisdiction. Currently, the Company’s intellectual property portfolio consists of 90 patents filed in major jurisdictions relating to the use of PRP against solid tumors.

The proenzymes composition patent is an important part of the IP portfolio covering a possible future clinical dose of PRP, as the Company advances to a Phase 1B, First-In-Human (FIH) study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors. The patent has also been granted in other major jurisdictions such as Europe, Japan and throughout Southeast Asia. PRP is targeting the global metastatic cancer treatment market, projected to be worth US$111.2 billion by 2027, according to Emergen Research.

“We continue to grow our intellectual property portfolio in the United States, which is our most important jurisdiction,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our lead asset, PRP, is an exciting method to prevent and treat metastatic cancer from solid tumors without the severe, or even serious side effects often associated with standard therapies. PRP is relatively non-toxic because it does not kill cancer cells directly but induces cell differentiation so that they become less malignant and die off naturally. This unique phenomenon is specific to PRP, which acts as an ‘EMT (epithelial to mesenechymal transition) modulator’, enforcing the cancer cells to behave more as a normalized cell so that it is no longer a threat. We are pushing towards the commencement of the Phase 1B study next year. We are also pursuing every avenue for raising sufficient capital and employing a digital asset diversification strategy to ensure optimal cash flow as we advance PRP towards important clinical milestones.”

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com .

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com