Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Begins Preclinical Trial to Demonstrate Effectiveness of Promino™ Patented IP for Retention of Muscle Mass in Cancer Patients Undergoing Aggressive Chemotherapy Treatment

Preclinical trials to be led by Dr. Patrick Gunning

Affirming preclinical trial will trigger research and development of specialized Promino™ product for the North American practitioner market

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the “Company” or “Promino”) has announced the commencement of the preclinical trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Promino™ patented IP for the retention of muscle mass in cancer patients undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment. The preclinical trial will be led by Dr. Patrick Gunning, who was appointed as special advisor to the Company on May 8, 2024 to conduct these trials.

Results of the preclinical trials are expected in 10 weeks. If testing affirms the effectiveness of the patented IP in retaining muscle mass in chemotherapy patients, the Company will likely develop a specialized formula specifically for marketing to the practitioner channel in North America.

“Promino’s patented essential amino acid blend may have value beyond being the purest1 source of digestible protein, but a powerful tool for patients undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment,” said Promino’s Chief Executive Officer, Vito Sanzone. “Chemotherapy can cause significant muscle-wasting, further compromising the patient’s much needed strength, and Promino may provide these patients a helpful tool in their fight.”

Furthermore, following the Company’s latest corporate update on June 3, 2024, Promino has achieved the following milestones:

Retail and e-commerce partnership announcements with Vitacost, iHerb and Jean Coutu

Manufactured 65,000 units of Rejuvenate™ and Promino™

Re-launched of direct-to-consumer marketing in July 2024

Reached an agreement with the licensor of the patented muscle health blend used in Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ and Promino™ products on an exclusive international rights provision for the ready-to-drink market, and strengthened the current terms for the powdered supplement business

Promino™ became the “Official Protein Drink of the Las Vegas Lights” FC owned by Promino brand ambassador Jose Bautista

Received results of a clinical trial demonstrating that on a gram-to-gram basis, the Company’s proprietary patented essential amino acid blend was shown to be superior to whey protein isolate; specifically, a single 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ is equivalent to 40 grams of whey protein in triggering muscle protein synthesis

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

