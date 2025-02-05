Prolong Pharmaceuticals to Present Preliminary Phase 1 Data from HEMERA-1 for PP-007 in Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) at the 2025 International Stroke Conference (ISC)

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC (the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will present new clinical data from HEMERA-1 (Phase 1 clinical trial in AIS), at the International Stroke Conference (ISC) on February 5-7th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.





The Company’s poster presentation will provide updates on their lead asset PP-007, a PEGylated carboxyhemoglobin bovine product, in AIS. Prolong recently completed enrollment for Part 3 of the Phase 1 trial, marking a key milestone for the program. The final Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review was also completed with no significant safety signals, further supporting the progression into Phase 3 development.

ISC Presentation Presenter: Dr. Italo Linfante, Medical Director of Interventional Neuroradiology at Miami Neuroscience Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, PI of HEMERA-1 Title: HEMERA-1: CarboxyHEMoglobin OxygEn delivery for Revascularization in Acute Stroke: A Multi-Step clinical study of safety, efficacy and Pharmacokinetics Date/Time: Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, 7:00 PM–7:30 PM PT Location: Hall G

“We are encouraged by the positive findings from the Phase 1 trial, particularly the successful completion of the final DSMB review, which reinforces PP-007’s safety profile,” says Dr. Italo Linfante, Principal Investigator of the HEMERA-1 trial, “The Prolong team is actively planning HEMERA-2 (global Phase 3 randomized clinical trial), which will be a critical step toward regulatory approval.”

About PP-007

PP-007 (PEGylated carboxyhemoglobin bovine—SANGUINATE®) is a novel biopharmaceutical product that is universally compatible, thermally stable, and in a ready-to-administer intravenous formulation. PP-007 has demonstrated improvement in blood flow, oxygen transfer, inflammation reduction, and supports perfusion and organ function. PP-007 received Fast Track Designation in AIS.

Numerous non-clinical studies have been published on ischemia/hypoxia and anemia, with ~300 individuals in 12 completed clinical trials having received single/multi-dose PP-007 treatments including subarachnoid hemorrhage, anemia, and other diseases/conditions with underlying ischemia/hypoxia, such as beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. PP-007 is an investigational drug product and not approved for use in any country/indication.

About Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Prolong Pharmaceuticals is an advanced clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that is vertically integrated with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility headquartered in South Plainfield, N.J. Prolong Pharmaceuticals is developing PP-007 as an AIS treatment to lessen the debilitating comorbidities associated with reduced QoL, increased medical cost, and significant mortality.

