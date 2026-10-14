Prologue Medicines Appoints Stephen Harrison, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Company also welcomes Jason Silvers, President and CFO of Generate Biomedicines, and Adrian Rawcliffe, CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering and CEO of Etiome, to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologue Medicines, a biotechnology company unlocking the therapeutic potential of viral proteins to create new medicines, today announced the appointment of Stephen Harrison, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. A biotechnology R&D leader with more than 30 years of experience across the U.S. and U.K., Harrison will direct Prologue's scientific and R&D strategy and the advancement of its DELVE™ platform and pipeline of viral protein-derived medicines.

"Stephen has built R&D organizations that translate novel biology into medicines across some of the industry's most technically ambitious platforms," said Lovisa Afzelius, Ph.D., MBA, General Partner, Flagship Pioneering and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prologue Medicines. "His experience across drug modalities and his understanding of how to maximize patient impact will be invaluable as we scale DELVE and advance our pipeline toward the clinic."

Harrison most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer of Nucleome Therapeutics and, before that, held leadership roles at Engine Biosciences, Relypsa and KAI Pharmaceuticals, where he contributed to the development of approved medicines, including Veltassa and Parsabiv. He holds a Ph.D. from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England.

"Through evolution, viral proteins have developed novel ways to engage with human biology, creating an opportunity to harness those mechanisms therapeutically," said Harrison. "DELVE gives us a powerful way to explore that biology systematically, and I look forward to working with the Prologue team to translate those insights into new, differentiated medicines for patients."

Prologue also announced that Jason Silvers, M.D., J.D., President and Chief Financial Officer of Generate Biomedicines, and Adrian Rawcliffe, CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering and Chief Executive Officer of Etiome, have joined its Board of Directors. Their appointments, together with Harrison's, strengthen Prologue's leadership as the company advances its platform and pipeline.

About Prologue Medicines

Prologue Medicines is creating powerful new medicines by unlocking the therapeutic potential of viral proteins. Viral proteins have evolved with humans for millions of years and have been optimized to modulate human biology. Powered by the largest known database of viral protein structures, Prologue's DELVE™ machine learning platform systematically identifies the proteins that precisely regulate human biology, uncovers new therapeutic targets and programs transformative features into novel therapeutics. Prologue was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021.

For more information, visit www.prologuemedicines.com.

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SOURCE Prologue Medicines