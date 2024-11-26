SUBSCRIBE
ProKidney to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Evercore HealthCONx Conference and the Citi Global Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the following two upcoming healthcare conferences in December:

Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Date:December 3, 2024
Time:8:45am ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast:Link
Citi Global Healthcare Conference
Date:December 4, 2024
Format:One-on-one meetings

The live webcast for the Evercore fireside chat will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their Evercore and/or Citi representatives.

About ProKidney Corp.
ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney
Ethan Holdaway
Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

