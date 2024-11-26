ProKidney to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Evercore HealthCONx Conference and the Citi Global Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the following two upcoming healthcare conferences in December:

Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Date: December 3, 2024 Time: 8:45am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link Citi Global Healthcare Conference

Date: December 4, 2024 Format: One-on-one meetings

The live webcast for the Evercore fireside chat will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their Evercore and/or Citi representatives.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com