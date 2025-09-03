Profusa to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Berkeley, Calif, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces that Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 8 – 10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Dr. Hwang’s presentation will be available on demand beginning Friday, September 5 at 7:00am ET for registered investors of the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts email: info@coreir.com

Phone: 1 (212) 655-0924