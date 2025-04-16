SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Dr. David Young to Present at World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

HANOVER, Md., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (Processa or the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety, today announced that Dr. David Young, Founder and President of Research & Development, has been invited to present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025.

Dr. Young’s presentation, titled “Applying Principles of FDA’s Project Optimus to Oncology and Non-Oncology Rare Diseases,” will take place on Tuesday, April 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Dr. Young’s presentation will explore how the principles of FDA’s Project Optimus initiative — particularly determining the optimal dose to improve the balance of efficacy and safety — can be used for the FDA approval of drugs to treat rare oncology and rare non-oncology diseases. This approach is core to Processa’s Regulatory Science approach, which focuses on improving therapies through regulatory science to deliver better outcomes for patients.

For more information about World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025, please click here.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa’s strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Company Contact:
Patrick Lin
(925) 683-3218
plin@processapharma.com

Maryland Events
Processa Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac