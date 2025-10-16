PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ojteo5eq/



Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcd60b3c747ce43d491c58d7151c12c2a







Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com.

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. Each webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

m.bacso@PROCEPT-BioRobotics.com