PROCEPT BioRobotics® Hosts 2026 Investor Day to Detail Multi-year Financial Outlook and Strategic Plan for Long-Term Growth

Company outlines path to leadership in BPH, including near-term focus on procedure growth through patient-centric solutions and increased organizational discipline



Strong revenue outlook, procedure growth, expanding margins, and path to profitability



Longer-term growth drivers include market expansion and expanded application into prostate cancer



NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today hosted its 2026 Investor Day event in New York to detail the Company’s market opportunity, long-term strategy and growth goals, and 2026 - 2027 financial guidance.

During the event, PROCEPT executive team members outlined the large, underpenetrated opportunity in BPH, the Company’s strong foundation of game-changing technology and clinical evidence with more than 125K patients treated to date, and the differentiation of Aquablation® therapy as a complete solution for the 40 million men suffering from BPH in the U.S alone. Beyond BPH, PROCEPT also confirmed all procedures in the WATER IV prostate cancer trial are expected to be complete by mid 2026, significantly faster than anticipated.

“We are shifting our focus from establishing Aquablation as a clinically viable therapy to driving leadership in BPH through a complete solution that offers patients durable symptom relief with significantly lower rates of adverse outcomes,” said Larry Wood, Chief Executive Officer. “Our next chapter will focus on Aquablation procedure growth, disciplined pricing, commercial execution, targeted patient education and engagement, and longer-term opportunities in international expansion and prostate cancer treatment.”

The Company also shared a detailed financial outlook and guidance for 2026 – 2027, including:

Strong Revenue Growth: 2026 annual revenue growth in the range of 27% - 33% (with expected procedure growth of 39% to 48% in 2026) and 2027 annual revenue growth of 25% to 30%

Improving Gross Margins: 2026 gross margin of 65% and 2027 gross margin of 68% - to 70%

Expected Q4 2026 positive adjusted EBITDA and 2027 adjusted EBIDTA* gain of $25 to $30 million



2026 Investor Day Event Details

A live webcast of the Investor Day presentations, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com .

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)”.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s projected financial performance for full year 2026, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics’ products, including AquaBeam or Hydros Robotic Systems, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which the Company is not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, procedure growth, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margins, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum and overall business strategy. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com