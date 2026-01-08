SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Probo Medical Names Mike Dilick CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical, a global leader in diagnostic imaging solutions, has appointed Mike Dilick as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, to accelerate the company's growth and innovation.

Dilick joined Probo Medical in 2018 and has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's commercial footprint as President and Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 30 years of experience in diagnostic imaging, he brings proven leadership, strong customer relationships, and a strong commitment to advancing Probo's mission of supporting those who heal others.

"I'm incredibly honored to lead Probo forward," said Dilick. "This industry has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and Probo – its people and its customers – mean a great deal to me. I'm energized to build on the company's strong foundation as we enter the next phase of growth."

The leadership transition underscores Probo's continued focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and delivering reliable, high-quality imaging solutions that help healthcare providers deliver exceptional care.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a global provider of diversified diagnostic imaging solutions, supplying hospitals, physician offices, OEMs, ISOs, and end users with service, parts, repair solutions, and imaging equipment. For more information about Probo, visit http://www.probomedical.com.

Contact: Adam Walter

Email: awalter@probomedical.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probo-medical-names-mike-dilick-ceo-to-drive-next-phase-of-growth-302655884.html

SOURCE Probo Medical

Florida C-suite People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Richard Pazdur
FDA
Pazdur To Retire Weeks After Taking On Coveted FDA Role
December 2, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business partners run with big arrow in different directions. Conflict, choice right way business development. Team leadership competition. Quarrel, battle and problems. Flat vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Avidity Played Hardball To Land Favorable Terms in $12B Novartis Deal
November 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Dollar Sign with Colorful geometric shapes. Business in trendy riso graph design. Geometry elements with Currency Symbol, abstract risograph print texture style.
C-suite
Eli Lilly Enters Uncharted Territory as Market Cap Nears $1T
November 20, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Richard Pazdur
FDA
Makary Got His Man in Pazdur—But Can He Last as CDER Director?
November 18, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie